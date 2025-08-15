The NBA 2K26 Ratings for top 10 WNBA players have arrived, with Minnesota Lynx Power Forward Napheesa Collier leading the charge. Other big names on the list include Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson, and more. These 10 players boast the best ratings in the game, and will make for great teammates in The W. Without further ado, let's look at the Top 10 Best WNBA Players in NBA 2K26

Top 10 WNBA Player Ratings in NBA 2K26 – Napheesa Collier Takes #1 Spot

The Top 10 WNBA Players in NBA 2K26 in terms of player ratings are:

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) – 98 OVR A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) – 97 OVR Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) – 97 OVR Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) – 96 OVR Alyssa Thomas – (Phoenix Mercury) – 95 OVR Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) – 93 OVR Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm) – 92 OVR Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury) – 92 OVR Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty) – 92 OVR Angel Reese (Chicago Sky) – 90 OVR

Minnesota Lynx Power Forward Napheesa Collier is NBA 2K26's highest rated WNBA player at launch. The 2024 MVP Runner-Up earned her fifth All-Star nod after just seven seasons with the team. Although she lost the MVP race to Wilson, Collier and the Lynx are a force to be reckoned with in the league. At the time of writing, the Lynx are the best team in the league, with an astounding 27-5 record.

Meanwhile, Wilson and the Aces are 19-14. The team is still likely to make the playoffs, with the 2K25 WNBA Edition cover athlete still leading the team.

The defending champion New York Liberty dominate this list, with 30% of the list comprising of their players. 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete Sabrina Ionescu is joined by Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. The Liberty are currently third place in the league, and likely to clinch a postseason appearance.

All of these players and more will be playable in NBA 2K26. Furthermore, you can play alongside them in The W, a MyCAREER Mode centered around the WNBA.

Furthermore, WNBA Players are coming to MyTEAM this year. For the first time ever, you can have both NBA and WNBA players take to the court together. Check out everything else coming to MyTEAM in 2K26.

And of course, the developers plan to reveal a lot more in the coming weeks before the game's launch. We look forward to hearing more as we approach the release date.

