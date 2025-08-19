Madden 26 Superstar mode features a Combine Interview where players need to answer questions before heading to the draft. Unlike last year, you won't be asked general trivia questions about the NFL and its history. Instead, you'll be shaping up your sphere of influence, as well as which connections you may have at the start. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Superstar Combine Interview Answers in Madden 26 Superstar.

All Madden 26 Superstar Combine Interview Answers

Overall, here is a list of every question we encountered so far in Madden 26 Superstar's Combine Interview Segment. Furthermore, depending on the position you play, you may or may not receive some of the questions below:

How do you prefer to express yourself when you're on the field?

I'm known for my celebrations Unlocks Yoga Teacher in Sphere of Influence

I let my ink do the talking Unlocks Tattoo Artist in Sphere of Influence



How do you prepare your body during the offseason?

Personal Trainer for Strength Training Unlocks Personal Trainerr in Sphere of influence

Yoga for flexibility and reducing injury Unlocks Yoga Teacher in Sphere of Influence



It's the 4th quarter, and the game is on the line. The playcall comes in, but you notice an opportunity in the opponent's pre-snap alignment. What do you do?

If you select “Abandon the Assignment”, or “Try to signal teammates”:

+50 Future Influence for the following positions WR (If playing as a QB) QB (If playing as a WR or HB) DT (If playing as a LB) MLB (If playing as a CB)



If you select “Stick with the play call”, or “Try to signal to the sidelines”:

+50 Influence with your future HC

How do you handle a teammate who criticizes the coaching staff to the media after a loss?

If you select “Tell the media I disagree” or “Say nothing, let the coaches handle it”:

+50 Influence with your Future HC

If you select “Confront Coach at practice” or “Have his back and tell the media I disagree”:

+50 Future Influence for the following positions: WR (If playing as a QB) QB (If playing as a WR or HB) DT (If playing as a LB) MLB (If playing as a CB)



It's Super Bowl week, and you witness your star teammate violating curfew. How do you handle it?

If you select “Say nothing, he's his own man”:

+50 Future Influence for the following positions: WR (If playing as a QB) QB (If playing as a WR or HB) DT (If playing as a LB) MLB (If playing as a CB)



If you select “Tell the Coaching Staff”, or “Talk some sense into him”:

+50 Future Head Coach Influence

It's 3rd down & long. You can either throw it to your open TE underneath or to your star WR who's past the sticks but is locked in a 1-on-1 battle (For QBs Only)

Throw to my TE +50 Influence for your Future TE

Throw to my Star WR +50 Influence to your Future WR



It's the 4th quarter and goal at the 1, and your QB is great at short yardage runs. Given the choice, would you give up your carry to let him try and score? (For HBs only)

I want the ball in my hands +50 Influence for your future HC

I'd let my QB take it +50 Influence for your future QB



It's the 4th quarter and goal, and you're tightly covered as you run your route Wold you want the QB to force a ball to you to make a play, or throw to someone who is more open? (For WRs Only)

I want the chance to make a play +50 Influence for your Future QB

I want the QB to hit the open man +50 Influence for your Future HC



It's the 4th quarter and goal, with the game on the line. The coach wants to sub you out because you're injured. What do you do?

Listen to the coach and leave the field +50 Influence for your HC

Play hurt and stay in the game +50 Future Influence for the following positions: DT (If playing as an LB) FS (if playing as a CB)



Overall, that includes all Combine Interview Answers in Madden 26 Superstar. Instead of impacting your draft stock, this interview impacts the direct relationships you'll have in the game.

Overall, the Sphere of Influence Meter is a new mechanic where you earn rewards and boosts based on your relationships with others. Therefore, take time to consider who you want to begin growing your relationships with.

However, no answer here will negatively impact you when you begin. Instead, it just helps you get a good starting boost with certain personnel. Furthermore, you'll have plenty of opportunity to build relationships with many characters in your career.

