New EA NHL 26 Details on Be A Pro have arrived, showing off all the improvements to the mode and features that will change how you play it. From new media engagements, to . In case you're new to the series, Be A Pro serves as the game's player career mode, allowing you to focus on one player, rather than the entire team.

EA Sports NHL 26 Be A Pro Details – Everything You Need to Know

Be A Pro returns to EA NHL, with new features intended to elevate the mode to new heights:

World Juniors Career Start

Improved Presentation

Media Engagement

Firstly, the developers revealed that Pricy Pond Hockey is no more. Instead, NHL 26 Be A Pro players now start their career in the World Juniors. Along with this comes new presentational updates.

For example, the game now features voice actors, along with new cutscenes and cinematics to make the experience fresh. These moments include Draft Day, entering your dressing room for the first time, and even the tunnel walkout. Of course, the Stanley Cup celebration has been improved, too, giving you something else to look forward to when you win.

To help improve these scenes even more, the developers improved many facial animations. So when you see your team celebrating in the locker room, you'll see a wider variety of expressions that make it all the more memorable.

Furthermore, every conversation in Be A Pro matters more than ever. Therefore, there'll be less conversations, but each one will carry more weight as you undergo your journey. Whether it's your coach, teammate, GM, or agent, all conversations may impact your future in the league.

A big area where conversations matter is the new Media Engagements. These moments are influenced by how you play on the ice. Keep playing well, and the media will love you. But play poorly and you'll start to feel their wrath.

Each response you give to the media makes an impact towards your traits. You may want to be influential, which tasks you with easier challenges as you build your player. But you may also want to give a confident answer, and try to take on a more difficult challenge. The choice is entirely up to you, but be aware of the risks.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about Be A Pro in EA NHL 26. In case you missed it, the developers revealed the gameplay last week. Using both ICE-Q 2.0 and NHL Edge Data, NHL 26 aims to deliver a fun, authentic, and rewarding experience. We look forward to hearing more before the game's official launch.

