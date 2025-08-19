NBA 2K is beginning to release its player ratings for NBA 2K26. On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving's official rating was revealed, as the game gave the Dallas Mavericks star a 90 overall. He holds the 24th best rating in the game.

NBA 2K — the most popular basketball video game today — does its best to present accurate player ratings. Some may argue that Irving's rating is too low, while others may suggest he's overrated in the game since he will miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season while recovering from ACL surgery. However, Kyrie played at an extremely high level last season before suffering the injury.

He is more than deserving of a 90 overall rating. There is an argument to be made that he should be rated even higher.

Irving's 99 overall handle is the best in the game, ahead of Stephen Curry's 97 overall handle. It's difficult to argue with that rating, since most people around the NBA would agree that Kyrie has arguably the best handle of all-time.

At 33 years old, Kyrie Irving still impacts the game in multiple ways. In 2024-25, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing across 50 games played before suffering the ACL injury. He also shot 47.3 percent on his field goal attempts and 40.1 percent on his three-point attempts.

Irving immediately emerged as the Mavericks unquestioned leader following the Luka Doncic trade. AnthonyDavis suffered an injury of his own in his first game played with Dallas, but Irving kept the Mavs in play-in contention until his season came to an end.

Once AD returned, the Mavericks were still able to sneak into the play-in tournament. They defeated the Kings in Sacramento to begin their play-in journey before losing to the Grizzlies in Memphis — a defeat that officially ended a long season for the Mavs.

Dallas could make a legitimate postseason run once Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL surgery recovery later in the 2025-26 campaign. As for his NBA 2K26 90 overall rating, do you think the game got it right?