The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road to take on the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Hayden Birdsong

Zac Gallen (10-6) with a 3.87 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 121 innings pitched, 118K/43BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 innings pitched, 53K/24BB, .251 oBA

Hayden Birdsong (3-4) with a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 49 innings pitched, 60K/30BB, .223 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: 3.2 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 innings pitched, 21K/10BB, .225 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -142

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have to stay patient at the plate in this game. They are a good all-around offensive team, but making sure not to chase at the plate is key to winning. Birdsong has a 14% walk rate, which is considered very high. Arizona has taken the fifth-most walks in the MLB, so they should be able to work Birdsong in this game.

Birdsong is also a pitcher that gives up a fair amount of barrels. The Diamondbacks are second in the MLB in batting average, and they should be able to continue their solid hitting in this game. The Diamondbacks have tough outs up and down the lineup, even without Ketel Marte. As long as they stick to their approach, they will win.

Zac Gallen has been able to inconsistent to say the least. However, he is capable of some very good starts. Gallen has a good chase rate, barrel percentage, and ground ball rate. This is thanks to his elite breaking ball. If he is on with that breaking ball, Gallen is going to induce a lot of weak contact, and shut down the Giants offense.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have face Gallen once this season. It was a while ago, but they were able to get to him. In the game, the Giants scored five runs on nine hits, and launched two home runs. Gallen has still been inconsistent since then, so there is a chance the Giants can have a repeat performance. If the Giants can find a way to get to Gallen, and lay off his breaking ball out of the zone, San Francisco will win this game.

Hayden Birdsong does have some control issues, but the rookie can still get the job done. For starters, his strikeout percentage is very good. He is in the 85th percentile in that category, and 84th percentile in whiff percentage. Birdsong keeps opponents from getting too many hits, and he also has a great breaking ball. When he is at his best, the Giants can easily succeed. If the Giants get a good start out of Birdsong, they will win this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is a pitching matchup featuring two of the best breaking balls in the MLB. With that said, I like Zac Gallen's a little better. I am going to take the Diamondbacks to win this game on the road Wednesday night.

