The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants open up a four-game set Thursday night at Oracle Park. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondback-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Ryne Nelson will get the ball for the Diamondbacks. Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +146
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -174
Over: 8 (+100)
Under: 8 (-122)
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants
Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Diamondbacks have to be solid at the plate in this game. Webb is a good pitcher, and he can be very hard to hit if he is on. Arizona has to stay locked in on offense. They are a top-10 offense in the MLB, though. With Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, and Christian Walker, the Diamondbacks are threat to have a big inning anytime. If they can put together tough at-bats against Webb, and get him out early, they will win this game.
The Giants have one of the highest team ERA in the MLB this season. Part of that is the starting pitching, and the other part is the bullpen. Their bullpen ERA is over 5.00, and they have a K:BB ration of 2.39:1. Knocking Webb out of this game early will be huge for the Diamondbacks. If the Diamondbacks can get to the bullpen, they will have a great chance to win this game on the road.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Francisco needs a good start out of Webb. Webb is pitching well at the moment, though. He has made four starts, and gone at least six innings in three of them. This includes seven innings in each of his last two starts. He is not much of a strikeout guy anymore, but his walk rate is very low, and his barrel rate is in the 75th percentile in the MLB. He is great at inducing weak contact, and needs to do that in this game. If he can continue to pitch as he is, the Giants will win this game.
Arizona has Ryne Nelson on the mound, and he has a 5.27 ERA, and 1.61 WHIP. He will let batters get on base. He is not going to strike many batters out, and he can be hittable. Nelson gives up his fair shar of barrels, so the Giants need to take advantage of those pitches in the zone. Nelson is elite at getting hitters to chase pitches out of the zone, though, so the Giants have to stay disciplined. If they can lay off the pitches out of the zone, and connect on the ones inside the zone, the Giants are going to win this game.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick
One thing not mentioned is how well Nelson performed against the Giants last season. He was able to have three good games against the division rivals. Arizona was able to win all three of Nelson's starts against San Francisco in 2023. However, for this game, I am going to trust my gut. I like Logan Webb and the Giants to play well and win this game straight up.
