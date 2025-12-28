North Texas Mean Green closed its season on a high note Saturday night, edging San Diego State Aztecs 49-47 in a wild New Mexico Bowl finish. The victory capped a historic year for the Mean Green, but it also marked the beginning of a major transition for the program.

With head coach Eric Morris departing for Oklahoma State and a new era beginning under Neal Brown, roster retention quickly became a central concern. That concern became reality when the program’s most productive offensive player made his decision.

Shortly after the bowl win, freshman running back Caleb Hawkins announced he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The news was reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett, confirming that North Texas will lose the engine of its offense just as the offseason begins.

“North Texas true freshman star RB Caleb Hawkins is entering the Transfer Portal, he tells On3 Sports. This season he totaled 1,804 yards and 29 TDs. Was named the AAC Rookie of the Year, 1st Team All-Conference, & an On3 Freshman All-American,” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The post underscored just how impactful Hawkins was in his lone season with the Mean Green. Hawkins delivered one of the most dominant freshman campaigns in the country. He carried the ball 200 times for 1,236 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, helping North Texas finish with a solid 12-2 record.

Several performances stood out. Against Navy, Hawkins handled 33 carries for 197 yards and four touchdowns. The following week versus UAB, he raised the bar even higher with 189 rushing yards and a career-best five touchdowns. He also finished the year with five 100-yard rushing performances and 907 yards after contact, highlighting his physical running style.

Hawkins saved one of his best games for the bowl stage. In the New Mexico Bowl, he rushed for 198 yards on 30 carries, scored twice on the ground, and added a 23-yard touchdown reception.

With Hawkins now preparing to explore new opportunities, and with Morris at Oklahoma State, the Mean Green face a pivotal offseason. How North Texas replaces its top offensive weapon will shape expectations heading into 2026, while Hawkins is poised to become one of the most sought-after backs in the transfer portal.