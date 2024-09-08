ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in good position for a playoff berth, but they now have a much slimmer margin and are beginning to feel some heat. They are currently in the No. 2 wild card spot in the National League, but they have lost 7 of 10 and are just half a game ahead of the surging Mets (who have won nine straight), and 1.5 games ahead of the Braves for the third and final NL spot. That's not comfortable at all. Wild card No. 2 or No. 3 doesn't matter, but Arizona could fall out of the playoff picture if it continues to hemorrhage and waste the big July-August surge which catapulted the team back into playoff position. This is a big game for Arizona, which has been thrashed in the first two games of this series.

Diamondbacks-Astros Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Verlander

Ryne Nelson (10-6) has a 4.15 ERA. He helped hold this team and pitching staff together earlier in the season when Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen were out. Nelson held down the fort for the D-Backs until their offense — which had been largely dormant in the first half of the season — took flight in July and began Arizona's big surge in the standings. Nelson is not the headliner in the Arizona starting rotation, but he has clearly had a much better season than prized free agent acquisition Jordan Montgomery, who has profoundly struggled. Going up against a good Houston team, Nelson needs to come up big for an Arizona team whose playoff position is no longer certain, given its recent slide. This might be the biggest start of Nelson's season.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 3 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 80 1/3 IP, 77 H, 34 R, 11 HR, 21 BB, 69 K

Justin Verlander (3-5) has a 4.52 ERA. The future Hall of Famer knows better than anyone that past World Series and ALCS glories mean nothing if his body is washed up and he just can't summon forth the goods in the present moment. Verlander is one of the most decorated, clutch pitchers of his time. His place in Cooperstown is secure. However, he is old and is looking like someone who is either over the hill or — at least — someone who needs more time to unlock his mechanics and get back to being the pitcher we're used to. Clayton Kershaw seems to keep finding ways to get hitters out. His problem is that he can't stay healthy in his older age as an athlete. Verlander, when coming back from injury, didn't find the instant success Kershaw had with the Dodgers earlier this year. This start against a loaded Arizona batting order might tell us if Verlander has any chance to get the ball in a short playoff series as a starter. Right now, with the arms Houston has cultivated (Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti) in support of staff ace Framber Valdez and the reliable Ronel Blanco, it's hardly a guarantee Verlander will start in a playoff series. He could be relegated to the bullpen.

Last Start: Monday, September 2 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 21 2/3 IP, 21 H, 12 R, 5 HR, 8 BB, 15 K

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Verlander is not a good pitcher right now. Arizona needs this game as its wild card margin shrinks. D-Backs win outright.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have hammered the D-Backs in the first two games of this series. Houston swept the Royals four straight at home last weekend. They're hot at home. Kyle Tucker is back in their lineup. Astros roll.

Final Diamondbacks-Astros Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is in favor of Arizona, but Houston is a tough out at home right now. Pass.

Final Diamondbacks-Astros Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline