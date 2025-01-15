Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton caused a stir when they were spotted sharing a meal in New York City, but sources quickly clarified that romance is not on the menu. Photos captured the duo enjoying a lively group lunch on January 14, where the Modern Family star and Formula 1 champion were seen chatting outside the restaurant. Despite their warm exchange, insiders emphasized the gathering was purely platonic.

“This was a casual lunch with a big group of friends,” a source close to the situation explained, shutting down the dating buzz. Still, their outing fueled speculation, given both stars’ high-profile love lives. Vergara, 52, is embracing her independence after finalizing her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023, while Hamilton, 40, has been linked to celebrities like Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in the past.

Although her lunch with Hamilton sparked headlines, Vergara recently joked about her hopes for the future, telling reporters at the Golden Globes that her 2025 goals include “health, money, and maybe a boyfriend—or a lover.” Her upbeat outlook reflects her focus on moving forward after seven years of marriage.

Two Stars, Two Journeys

Sofia Vergara’s marriage ended after she and Manganiello realized they wanted different things. While she enjoys social outings and time with friends, he preferred quieter evenings at home. Their split was amicable, but Vergara remains hopeful about finding love again. She even mused about embracing a future where grandchildren play a role in her life, saying she’d happily babysit before returning to her own pursuits.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been vocal about his long-term goals, sharing his desire to start a family when the timing feels right. Currently focused on his racing career, the seven-time champion said he looks forward to fatherhood someday, inspired by his nieces, nephew, and friends with children.

Their paths crossed in New York, but it seems unlikely romance will blossom between these two global icons. For now, both appear committed to enjoying their lives and careers at their own pace.