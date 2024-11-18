Sofia Vergara is a well-known actress, especially for her role in the hit sitcom Modern Family as well as, as a judge on America' Got Talent. She is also a four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress. Given Vergara's rise as an actress, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Sofia Vergara's amazing $719K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vergara has a net worth of around $180 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Hot Pursuit actress opted to splurge on a few luxurious cars, as per sources.

5. 2011 Jaguar XJ

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Vergara's car collection is a 2011 Jaguar XJ, which is sold in the market for around $72,700. The XJ is a luxury sedan that oozes elegance and class. Aside from a premium look, the XJ also impresses with its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. As a result, the Hot Pursuit star should have no problems in terms of comfort.

The XJ is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the XJ can attain a maximum speed of 174 mph. Furthermore, it requires less than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

4. 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

For more photos, click here

Looking at the cars in Vergara's garage, it seems that the Modern Family actress has a preference for smaller cars. However, she did make an exception for the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. It's the only SUV in her car collection, costing Vergara around $86,645.

The Range Rover Vogue is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. It's a luxurious, yet practical SUV that offers comfortable rides. Moreover, it should also come in handy for outdoor trips that may require some off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover Vogue is built with a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Range Rover Vogue can easily move from a standstill to 60 mph in just over 5½ seconds. Furthermore, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission and can go up to 130 mph.

3. 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo

For more photos, click here

Next up is Vergara's 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo. For this super car, the Chef actress took out $133,750 from her pockets. The 911 Turbo is a super car that easily stands out from the competition in terms of performance and its timeless design. The 2010 911 Turbo is one of the most coveted cars in the market, and Vergara is one of those that has a taste for this beauty on wheels.

The 911 Turbo derives its power from a 3.8-liter Flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 500 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Turbo can also go as fast as 195 mph, and it has a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

2. 2021 Bentley Bentayga

For more photos, click here

Another SUV in Vergara's collection is a 2021 Bentley Bentayga. Sold in the market for $183,425, the Bentayga is a top-tier SUV that goes well with the classy personality of the four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress.

In terms of the interior, it can be described as prestigious. However, aside from comfortable rides, it's also one of the best-performing SUVs in the market for a reason.

The Bentayga is built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. The Bentayga can attain a top speed of 180 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, only 3.3 seconds is needed to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. 2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $242,000, the most expensive car in Vergara's collection is a 2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible. The Continental GT Convertible is an elite convertible that will surely get everyone's attention.

While Vergara can enjoy some fresh air thanks to its top-down feature, the Continental GT Convertible can easily outclass a handful of other cars in the market.

The Continental GT Convertible produces 583 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque due to a 6.0-liter turbocharged W12 engine.

Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Continental GT Convertible can go as fast as 208 mph, making it the fastest car in Vergara's collection. In addition to this, it'll take less than four seconds for this top-of-the-line convertible to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sofia Vergara's amazing $719K car collection.