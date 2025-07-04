The backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves did wonders for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and the two playmakers are expected to carry the momentum moving forward, especially now with a full season of them together.

There were concerns early on about the fit between Doncic and Reaves, as they're both ball-heavy guards. They, however, managed to make it work and complemented each other well.

But on the latest episode of the Burns and Gambo Show, radio host John Gambadoro claimed that Reaves and LeBron James don't like playing with Doncic. He added that the Lakers are “Luka's team now.”

Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, spoke on the matter and categorically squashed the rumored rift with Doncic, as quoted by Lakers reporter Trevor Lane on X.

“Austin has nothing but the utmost respect for Luka and truly enjoys playing alongside him. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely false. He’s excited to be on the court with Luka—both now and in the future,” said Reilly.

The 27-year-old Reaves enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, even when Doncic arrived in Los Angeles. In fact, his numbers increased playing alongside the five-time All-Star. Without Doncic, Reaves averaged 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. With Doncic, they hiked up to 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. It doesn't take heavy analytics to see that the 26-year-old pride of Slovenia makes his teammates better.

Reaves, who recently declined a max extension with the Lakers, has repeatedly heaped praise on Doncic's talent, saying playing with him is “very fun.” Their friendship has also gotten tighter, and Reaves said he wants to solidify that further.

“It's been a lot of fun getting to know him. Good dude. Needs to stop taking my money and the plane playing cards. It's been, like I said, a lot of fun, and I look forward to continuing to grow that relationship,” said Reaves in March.

Reaves has improved his productivity every year, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continues to do so with Doncic as his backcourt mate for 82 games.