By Dante Turo · 2 min read

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its list of the top 100 tag teams of 2022, leading to debate amongst fans on social media. PWI named the Usos the #1 tag team of 2022, followed by FTR and the Briscoe Brothers.

Not only were fans airing out their opinions of the list online, but Jay from the Briscoe Brothers and FTR’s Dax Harwood also made sure people knew how they felt about their teams’ snub from the #1 spot.

“Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this shit FULL of lies,” Dax Harwood said.

“Imagine if we weren’t banned from TV… Usos my ass #DemBoys,” Jay Briscoe said.

I’m not here to debate whether or not the Usos should be the #1 tag team of 2022. I would have been okay with the Usos or FTR at the top spot. I wouldn’t put the Briscoes at #1, but that’s just my opinion. I don’t want people to discredit what the Usos have done this year. With all the FTR and Briscoes praise, there has been an equal amount of Uso hate. Whether you agree with the Usos being #1 or not, there’s a reason PWI listed them there.

The Usos have been at the top of the tag team food chain for all of 2022. They’ve been a part of the most popular and relevant story in professional wrestling with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. They never disappoint when they’re in the ring and have put on excellent matches, especially with the Street Profits. Not only that, but they’re killer on the mic. They have great characters that get a reaction from the fans. They’re as complete of a tag team as you can be.

On the other hand, FTR dominated the tag team world this year. They’re the holders of THREE major tag team championships (AAA, NJPW, ROH) and have held onto these titles for most, if not the entire year. They always put on near five-star matches and can lace them up with the best in the business.

There are fair arguments on both sides, but the Usos getting the #1 spot is justifiable. I believe they were given the top spot because they were able to deliver on all fronts throughout the year with the spotlight on them. Between character and story development, as well as stealing the show on multiple occasions, the Usos deserve to be named the best tag team of 2022.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!