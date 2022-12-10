By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline.

Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with Jey isn’t just a one-way street. No, The Bloodlines gives, but it asks for a lot in return too, and after watching The Usos win their match at the start of SmackDown, Jey pulled Zayn aside before their trip to Waffle House in order to make a request of his fellow faction mate on behalf of Roman Reigns.

“Hey, you know the Tribal Chief is coming next week, right?” Jey asked Zayn. “So it might be a good idea bruh, if you trim the hair or the beard a little bit, take a number three here?”

When Zayn asked what Jey means, Uso responded.

“I’m just saying man, after WarGames and how you’ve been leveling up every week,” Uso said. “I think next week in Chicago might be a real, real, real big night for you, Uce. Yeet?”

Oh no, is Zayn going to show up on WWE television next week looking like it’s 2014/15 all over again, when “The Underdog from the Underground” was a short-haired babyface? Or will Zayn pull out a completely new look and shake up the WWE Universe in a way that hasn’t been seen since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shaved his head or Kane dropped his mask? Fans will have to wait until next Friday on SmackDown to find out.