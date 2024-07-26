One of the year’s most intriguing watches, Sean Wang’s Dìdi nails the coming-of-age story, albeit in dramatic fashion.

Despite being 30 years old, Wang does well depicting what it was like growing up in the early 2000s. Set in 2008, Dìdi chronicles the life of 13-year-old Chris Wang (Izaac Wang), renamed “Wang Wang” by his friends. Before he enters high school, Chris needs to discover who he is (not too dissimilar to Riley’s journey in Inside Out 2 — just with more F-bombs).

And just as friends become acquaintances and crushes become distant memories, Chris sees this growth over a short period. What Dìdi does best is not let its protagonist off the hook.

That does not always make the movie fun to watch — his angst gets the best of him more often than not — but a critical one. There is little fabrication in this story about a boy growing up in the early days of YouTube when pranks were all the rage.

Dìdi review

Dìdi begins with Chris and his friends blowing up a mailbox. They squeal with joy as they run away from the crime scene — this is one of the many YouTube videos Chris, who will later claim filming as a skill, has posted.

It is as if making YouTube videos and hanging out with his teenage friends is an escape from his home life. His mother, Chungsing (Joan Chen), is a struggling artist trying to hold down the fort as her husband works overseas to provide for the family.

His sister, Vivian (Shirley Chen), is the overachieving one of the kids and is about to head to college. Chris’s grandmother, Nai Nai (Chang Li Hua), gives him disappointed looks that only a grandmother can provide.

But even with his friends, Chris never feels accepted. Fahad (Raul Dial), his supposed best friend, may help him land a date with his crush, Madi (Mahaela Park), but can also ditch him without blinking twice.

So, naturally, Chris is on his own and has to learn how to flirt with a girl like Madi. He also seeks out a surrogate family and temporarily finds one in the form of a group of skaters.

More than anything, Dìdi is about compromising who you are to fit in. We are all chameleons, in a sense, willing to change or compromise who we are to impress others (the prime example is when Chris blatantly lies about being half-white).

Throughout the 93-minute movie, Chris undergoes a journey of self-discovery. Along the way, he does become somewhat of an asshole. He burns bridges and does everything you can imagine wrong. And, still, you will want to forgive him while not letting him off the hook.

Being a disappointment

Chris is a sympathetic character. At one point in Dìdi, he eats out with his mom and one of her friends. Her friend has a son with a long list of accomplishments.

Think of Min-hyuk from the beginning of Parasite — he is a renowned student going to university. However, in Parasite, he leaves a positive impression on Ki-woo. In Dìdi, Chris becomes resentful of the other boy and his mother.

And that is a relatable feeling. Sometimes, you never feel good enough for your parents. When they try to show you off, it can feel like you are a piece of meat rather than a human being.

Playing the comparison game is unfair, but it is natural. However, most of Chris’ problems could be solved by simply talking it out. Whether with his sister, mom, or Madi, Chris tends to let it build up before he explodes.

A love letter to parents

Chris’ outbursts have consequences. These include lost friendships and rumors being spread about him. Again, director Sean Wang has no interest in letting Chris off the hook. In many ways, Dìdi feels like an apology to parents.

Everyone is difficult in their teenage years — perhaps they don’t all insult their mom’s career or call their sister a “b***h” — and Dìdi ends in a satisfying place. The final couple of conversations between Chris and his mom bring to light the realities that parents hide from their children. It is a real reality check for Chris, who lived his life without consequences at that point.

So, if nothing else, Dìdi reminds audiences to be kind to their parents. They try their best, but it is easy to be unappreciative of their efforts.

Take Chris’ mom, who is seemingly a failed artist. In their blow-off shouting match, his mom asks Chris if he thinks she chose this life. It is such a poignant moment, and you can see the reality click in Chris’ mind.

Joan Chen is the MVP of Dìdi. Most of the movie is through the eyes of Izaac Wang, who is also phenomenal, but Chen gives a more powerful performance.

From the earliest moments in the movie, Chungsing seems like a timid woman. Glimpses of her explosive side seep through the cracks when she has fights with her mother-in-law or her son. But ultimately, she is a mom looking out for her son.

All around, the performances in Dìdi are top-notch. There have been plenty of great ensembles in recent movies, but Dìdi has an authenticity that has not been seen since Minari or Mid90s.

Teenage angst

Another aspect that Wang nails in his movie is the interactions among the teenagers. From the awkwardness of Chris and Madi’s first conversation and date to the slang his friend group uses, it all feels real.

Even the subtle moments — such as when Chris turns the table on Fahad and rejects his plea to come to a party — are textbook teenage activity.

What greatly benefits Dìdi being set in 2008 is the use of social media. Sure, there was still profile stalking happening, but instead of Snapchat, kids were using Instant Messenger.

It helps Dìdi avoid the tired tropes of forcing current social media references into the plot. I am relieved to report that no kids talk about being “left on read.”

Thanks to the now-outdated technology, you feel the panic set in when Fahad takes Chris’s phone to text Madi (unfortunately for Chris, there is no “undo send” button on his flip phone). Similarly, you shake your head when he lies about watching Madi’s favorite movie.

Should you watch Dìdi?

We have all wanted to be liked and “cool.” Hindsight is 20/20, as they say, and the things that Chris is worried about look foolish to the adult lens.

Very few movies can nail the feeling of being a teenager, especially in the early 2000s. Dìdi has the story beats of an Inside Out 2 and the ethos of Mid90s, which makes it one of the best movies of 2024.

Again, you may feel uncomfortable, perhaps even frustrated, when watching it. And yet, upon reflection, it is a rewarding experience — just don’t lie about seeing it like Chris would.

Grade: A-

Dìdi will be released on July 26.