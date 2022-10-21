Digimon World: Next Order Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Forge new friendships and pave the way to victory in a quest to save the digital world! Read on to learn more about Digimon World: Next Order, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Digimon World: Next Order release date: February 22, 2023

Digimon World: Next Order will be available worldwide on the Nintendo Switch and PC on February 22, 2023. The game was previously released exclusively in Japan for the PlayStation Vita on March 2016, while North America and PAL regions received an international edition for the PlayStation 4 last February 2017.

Digimon World: Next Order gameplay

Digimon World: Next Order is a role-playing game set in an open-world environment, where players take control of the protagonist through a third-person perspective. At the start of the game, the player must choose two starting companions from a pool of ten. From there, the chosen Digimon will accompany the player, where they will grow and evolve as they engage in battles and interact with the player. There are over 200 possible partners that the chosen Digimon can Digivolve into, and this is highly dependent on the decisions players make. Players will then have to travel through various environments, complete objectives, and interact with other characters to advance the story.

Battles take place in real-time when players encounter an enemy in-game. The companion Digimon act on their own through AI, although players can halt battles in order to issue commands and use items. Players have the option to switch between the Digimon for each battle to issue specific commands or have the two temporarily merge.

Digimon World: Next Order story

The game’s story centers around one of two heroes: Takuto (male) and Shiki (female). Regardless of who you choose, the backstory is the same. The hero is a high school student who was previously a fan of Digimon in their youth and even became a runner-up in a national tournament. However, they are winding down on Digimon as they worry about adolescent life and wonder about the future. One day, the hero is transported into the Digital World, where they learn that Machinedramon has severely damaged the city of Floatia. From there, they meet with their two Digimon partners WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon. The three must then work together to defeat Machinedramon and save the Digital World.

