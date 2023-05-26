Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently received backlash from religious and conservative groups for inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night in June. LA initially changed course and un-invited the sisters before receiving more backlash from LGBTQ+ groups. This led to the Dodgers once again changing their minds and re-inviting the sisters to their Pride Night, which once again drew backlash from faith-based groups. On Friday, however, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers announced the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day, per Kershaw’s Twitter.

“Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!” Kershaw wrote.

“Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details,” the Dodgers also shared.

Comments on the Dodgers’ post were mixed. Kershaw, a devout Christian, is clearly excited for the relaunch of the Christian Faith and Family Day. It will be interesting to see what kind of further reaction the announcement receives.

As mentioned in both Kershaw and the Dodgers’ announcements, the faith-based day will take place on July 30th at Dodger Stadium.

From a baseball standpoint, the Dodgers currently lead the National League West with a 31-20 record. They have played an impressive brand of baseball in 2023 despite dealing with a number of impactful injury concerns. LA will look to continue playing well on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.