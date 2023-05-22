Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers initially invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night scheduled for June 16th. However, after receiving backlash from conservative and religious groups, the Dodgers uninvited them from the event. After receiving further backlash from LGBTQ+ groups and supporters following the decision to un-invite the sisters, Los Angeles has changed course once again, releasing a statement on Twitter Monday.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversation within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement reads.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

The Mayor of Anaheim, Ashleigh Aitken, invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the Los Angeles Angels’ Pride Night in June as well after the Dodgers originally uninvited them. She also called out the Dodgers prior to this latest decision by the team.