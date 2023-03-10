Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman discussed what the team is looking for from Clayton Kershaw during spring training ahead of his outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Kershaw, who unfortunately had to miss the World Baseball Classic, is now projected to have a fairly normal spring. However, Friedman said there’s one specific pitch Kershaw is focusing on.

"He wants to get his slider in the right spot," Andrew Friedman on what Dodgers are looking for from Clayton Kershaw during spring training

“I mean, for us right now in spring training, especially with Kersh (Clayton Kershaw), it’s just to build up,” Friedman said. “Get the innings in… the pitches, and keep building up to be ready for the season. Obviously he’s been through this a lot. I know for him, he wants to get his slider in the right spot. You know, we have some time for it.”

Clayton Kershaw features an impressive repertoire of off-speed pitches. Additionally, his fastball is still effective when he locates it. Kershaw, who enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign despite missing time with injuries, is in line for another impressive performance in 2023.

Clayton Kershaw’s secret weapon

Kershaw’s slider is his secret weapon, in a sense. Hitters are forced to sit on the curveball against him, which makes his heater look even faster. And when Kershaw is controlling his slider, hitters are fully aware that it may be a long day for them at the plate.

For now, as Andrew Friedman stated, Kershaw will continue to build up and prepare for the season. Although missing the WBC was a frustrating setback for him, it could be a blessing in disguise as the future Hall of Famer prepares for 2023.