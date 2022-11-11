Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The long and happy marriage between Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be going strong.

Kershaw has the opportunity to sign a free agent contract with any other team after the team did not extend him a qualifying offer, but he is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Dodgers. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that Kershaw and the Dodgers are close to an agreement on a one-year deal.

Kershaw has been a brilliant pitcher for the Dodgers throughout his 15-year-carrer in Southern California. While he does not throw with the same velocity he had in his prime years, Kershaw still has one of the best breaking balls in the major leagues and understands every nuance when it comes to setting up major league hitters.

Kershaw had a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA along with 137 strikeouts in 126.1 innings in 2022. He also had a 0.942 WHIP, a number that is better than his 1.001 career mark in that category.

Kershaw has been one of the sport’s top pitchers of the last 15 years. He has three Cy Young Awards to his credit and also has an MVP. He has a career record of 197-87, an ERA of 2.48 and has struck out 2,807 batters.

While he has been a dominant regular-season pitcher throughout his tenure in Los Angeles, he has not been able to put together the same kind of record in the postseason. Clayton Kershaw is just 13-12 in the playoffs and World Series with a shocking 4.22 ERA. However, he was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.847 WHIP in the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.