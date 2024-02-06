The four-time All-Star spent 13 years in MLB.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Russell Martin was a 4-time MLB All-Star over his 14 seasons with four different teams.

Now, Martin can add another title – Hall of Famer.

The former Los Angeles backstop was elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the Dodgers:

“The Los Angeles Dodgers congratulate former catcher Russell Martin on his induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Class of 2024. Martin, a two-time All-Star catcher, Gold Glove Award winner and Silver Slugger with the Dodgers, played six seasons of his Major League career with the club.”

Martin, who grew up in Montreal, was a 35th-round pick of the Expos in 2000, before he attended college. He was then a 2002 17th-round selection of the Dodgers.

He debuted with the Dodgers in 2006, hitting .282 with 10 home runs and 65 RBIs. The following year, he made his first All-Star team when he hit .293 with 19 home runs and 87 RBIs. Martin also stole 21 bases that season.

After five seasons with the Dodgers, Martin signed with the Yankees in free agency. He was an All-Star in his first season in New York, despite hitting only .237.

After two seasons with the Yankees, Martin played two years with the Pirates and four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He then was traded back to the Dodgers in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers in 2019.

In Martin's final big-league season, he hit .220 for the Dodgers in 83 games.

Over his 14-year career, Martin hit .248 with 191 home runs. He won a Gold Glove with Los Angeles in 2007.