The Los Angeles Dodgers may lead the National League West, but that doesn't mean they mind extra help. Manager Dave Roberts is excited about Clayton Kershaw returning from injury, something he recently expressed, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

“I'm excited for the intensity,” Roberts said. “We're a quarter of the way through the season, I'm envisioning a shot in the arm of emotion, intensity. We're not at the dog days — I don't really believe in dog days — but I do believe in a player like Clayton, his track record, raising the level of performance and intensity of a ballclub. I'm expecting that tomorrow and going forward.”

Kershaw previously underwent shoulder and toe surgeries. As a result, he has not pitched since 2024, and in 2024 he only made seven starts. Still, he is a future Hall of Famer. Kershaw's return is going to give the Dodgers an experienced hurler who can lead a rotation.

The left-handed pitcher is set to make his 2025 debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. There were initially rumors that Kershaw may not return until the summer, but he worked hard to make his season debut earlier. Now, he is expected to get the nod on Saturday against the Halos.

One has to imagine Kershaw will be limited in his first start following his previous injuries. The Dodgers will be especially careful since Kershaw is 37 years old and has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble over the past few years.

If he can give the team five strong innings, that would feel like a win. In all reality, the fact that he is already back on the mound is a win in itself. Even if Kershaw struggles on Saturday, the Dodgers will simply be happy to have him back in the rotation.

The Dodgers will host the Angels on Saturday night at 9:10 PM EST.