The Los Angeles Dodgers are gaining new sets of arms on the mound to close out May. The franchise received a big injury update on one key reliever.

Los Angeles has Blake Treinen on his way back, per MLB Network reporter Sonja Chen Saturday.

“Blake Treinen said he started playing catch yesterday. He had been shut down since going on the IL just under a month ago,” Chen posted on X.

Treinen suffered right forearm tightness back on April 19. Right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips also went on the injured list with the fellow reliever.

Treinen endured one more scary injury, though. He sustained a right rib contusion back on March 9. But Chen's update brings promise that he's heading back to the hill soon.

Blake Treinen can add strength to Dodgers 2025 lineup

The Dodgers got bit with the injury bug early on in 2025. Particularly the pitching lineup.

Blake Snell went down back in April. Snell hit the IL list with a concerning shoulder injury. Manager Dave Roberts, however, dropped a promising update on Snell Wednesday. The Dodgers newcomer threw out to 60 feet, showing signs of returning.

Tyler Glasnow is one more key injury with shoulder inflammation. Even rookie Roki Sasaki landed on IL with his own shoulder issue.

Los Angeles, though, is welcoming back a familiar face soon. Clayton Kershaw made his return to the mound on Friday. He threw heat in an MLB game for the first time in nine months.

Meanwhile, Landon Knack is making a case to enter the starting rotation. Knack currently owns a 2-1 mark this season. He's allowed 20 hits with 12 runs on the mound. But has fanned 20 batters.

Treinen adds needed relief once he returns. The 36-year-old has allowed an ERA of 2.34 during his L.A. career, striking out 179 total batters. He owns two World Series rings with the Dodgers.