May 16, 2025 at 11:53 AM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Dalton Rushing is in awe of slugger Shohei Ohtani. Rushing said to team reporter Matthew Moreno that he believes Ohtani is the best player he has ever seen.

“It's special to be on a team with him, and see the things that he does on the baseball field every night,” Rushing said.

Dalton Rushing called Shohei Ohtani the "best player I've ever seen."

Rushing made the comments following an epic performance on Thursday from Ohtani. Ohtani hit two home runs, and drove in six total runs for Los Angeles in a blowout win. The Dodgers whipped the Athletics, 19-2.

Rushing got to see Ohtani up close for the first time in the game. The Dodgers rookie made his Major League Baseball debut for Los Angeles on Thursday. Rushing did well, posting two hits in four at-bats.

Rushing is expected to work for the Dodgers at catcher and pinch-hitter. He is likely to get more at-bats if he keeps up that kind of production.

“The bat has always played,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Rushing, per ESPN. “That's always been his carrying tool. The receiving has gotten much better. The arm strength is there, the relationship with the pitchers has continued to grow. And all the reports that we've got on the Triple-A side, just improvement all around.”

Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West after winning two games against the Athletics in their series.

Shohei Ohtani is once again leading the Dodgers this year

It is understandable that Rushing sees so much in Ohtani. Ohtani is having another stellar season at the plate, and is also expected at some point to pitch for the team. The Dodgers slugger has yet to pitch as a member of the club.

This season, Ohtani is tied for the lead in Major League Baseball in home runs. He has posted 15 home runs, along with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. The Dodgers slugger also has 52 total hits, which is first on the club.

“There's not many more superlatives you can use for Shohei,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “He's just playing really good baseball. We saw it all last year, so he's sort of just doing what Shohei does, which is amazingly not amazing anymore, I guess.”

The Dodgers are leading the National League West, thanks to Ohtani and others. Los Angeles clearly hopes that Rushing can provide a solid supporting piece.

The Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series that starts Friday.