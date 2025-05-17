In the heart of Los Angeles, where the freeway rivalry between the Dodgers and Angels splits the city’s loyalties, a new name is beginning to unite the Dodger faithful, Hyeseong Kim. While the scoreboard favored the Angels in a 6-2 victory, it was Kim's continued historic start as a rookie that became the game's defining story. The Dodgers rookie standout has reached base in nine straight plate appearances, tying a record held by Corey Seager for the longest such streak by a rookie in team history since the franchise moved out west.

After the game, all eyes turned to Dave Roberts’ comments about the rookie sensation. The L.A. skipper didn’t hold back when asked about Kim’s recent surge, offering a glimpse into how highly the team values his early impact.

“He’s been good. He’s fun to watch. He just kind of has a magic wand right now,” Roberts said per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “He’s taking good at-bats, putting the ball in play. If you can do that, good things can happen. I just like his at-bat quality.”

That blend of poise and production has defined the historic rookie start. Called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City less than a month ago, the 26-year-old has wasted no time making his presence felt. Through just 31 at-bats, Kim is batting .452 with a 1.065 OPS. He’s chipped in a home run, five RBIs, and three stolen bases — and he's doing it while rotating between second base, shortstop, and center field. His versatility and advanced approach at the plate have given the Dodgers a valuable in-season boost.

This wasn't just another chapter in the Dodgers vs. Angels rivalry. It was a coming-out-party for a player who looks like he belongs under the bright lights of Chavez Ravine. His plate discipline and ability to put the ball in play have earned high praise around the league. Kim is simple with his approach. He stays inside the ball, uses the whole field, and works deep into counts. For a rookie, that kind of maturity is rare.

The Dodgers have long been known for their player development pipeline, and the rookie standout is quickly becoming the latest success story. His impact extends beyond the box score, providing energy, defense, and confidence in key moments. If this early stretch is any indication, Kim looks poised to be a big-leaguer for a long time.