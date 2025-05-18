Clayton Kershaw felt the energy of Chavez Ravine for the first time in 2025. He heard the reverberating gesture, too, after delivering his first Los Angeles Dodgers strikeout of the year.

The southpaw fired five pitches toward Jo Adell. Kershaw switched from curve to slider in the first four throws. But Adell swung and miss against Kershaw's four-seam fastball that topped 90 mph.

Dodgers fans didn't just cheer. Those who filled Dodgers Stadium stood up and applauded.

Clayton Kershaw strikes out the first batter he faces in his return to the mound! 👏#RivalryWeekend pic.twitter.com/ds3hImx6yv — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kershaw didn't bask in the moment. The veteran had the look of someone trying to figure out what was wrong with his pitch. Still, the sea of blue and white handed him a rousing welcome back.

How long did Dodgers keep Clayton Kershaw on hill?

Kershaw's return energized Dave Roberts. The multiple World Series winning manager Roberts said he couldn't wait for Kershaw's “intensity” on the hill.

The 37-year-old pitcher showed rust in his return, unfortunately. Kershaw surrendered three runs in the opening inning.

Logan O'Hoppe blasted a single toward left that drove two of his teammates in to home. Matthew Lugo followed by hitting a double to left field for the RBI.

The two-time World Series champion, however, redeemed himself in the top of the second. Kershaw forced two ground outs to first and third plus a pop out. The latter out came after Kershaw threw an 84 mph slider. Kershaw even slipped in an 82 mph splitter during the second to keep the Angels on their heels.

Roberts and the Dodgers kept Kershaw in during the third. The Angels, however, watched Taylor Ward rip a 412-foot home run over to left field. That solo blast broke the 3-3 tie. Kershaw redeemed himself after by forcing two line outs and one fly out.

Los Angeles kept him in for one more inning. He surrendered one run and one hit with no errors. Kershaw struck out two total batters and walked three in his much-anticipated '25 debut.