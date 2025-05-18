Scottie Scheffler knows how to give the crowd a show, and that's what he did during the PGA Championship as the No. 1 player in the world tries to add another accomplishment to his resume.

Scheffler was able to turn a three-shot deficit into a three-shot lead over Alex Noren, who just returned after being seven months away with a hamstring injury. Jon Rahm was five shots behind, while Bryson DeChambeau was six back. They may have felt comfortable at the moment, but Scheffler did what he was best at and ended up finishing strong on the 18th hole.

After getting inside 10 feet for a birdie on the 18th hole, Scheffler pumped his fist and said, “F— yeah, baby.”

“I typically don't show much emotion. I don't know how much I showed there. I don't really think about what I'm doing,” Scheffler said via ESPN. “I just felt like I hit two really good shots in there … and was able to just take advantage of the opportunity.

“Wherever the emotion came from, felt like an important part of the round to finish off the round the right way.”

Scottie Scheffler closing in on third major championship

In these moments, Scheffler knows what needs to be done, and he delivers right when his opponents think they may have a chance.

“I executed the shot,” Scheffler said. “Did I execute it thinking I hit it 2 feet or whatever it was? I mean, there's a little bit of luck involved in that when you're at 300 yards. But overall, I executed how I wanted to.”

The No. 1 player in the world is now closing in on his third major championship after winning the Masters twice. All he can do is control what he does on the course, and hopefully, it ends up being better than what his opposition is doing. In this case, it may just be enough to win him another championship.