Shohei Ohtani is a leading candidate for the National League MVP. Ohtani's prowess at the plate makes every at-bat must-see TV. However, he is still working on getting back to the second half of his game. His recovery from Tommy John surgery has kept him off the mound for almost two years. After today's bullpen, though, he's closer than ever to making his first Dodgers start for manager Dave Roberts.

Los Angeles dealt with pitching injuries for a majority of the first month of the season. However, Clayton Kershaw makes his 2025 debut Saturday, replacing rookie starter Roki Sasaki on Roberts' rotation. With Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow still multiple weeks away from their returns, Roberts would love to have Ohtani back as soon as possible.

The Dodgers superstar threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on Saturday, according to Orange County Register writer Bill Plunkett. He took a break 25 pitches in to simulate the time between innings. Ohtani isn't throwing his breaking pitches, 50 pitches is the most he's thrown in a bullpen session since his surgery.

He is still multiple weeks away from stepping foot back on the pitcher's mound for Los Angeles, but his bat is making up for his absence. Ohtani is still one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball and has the Dodgers at the top of the National League yet again.

Los Angeles' title defense is off to a great start, but it has a long way to go. Getting Kershaw back is a relief for Roberts. Unfortunately, he and Dodgers fans will have to keep waiting for Ohtani, Glasnow, and others to return.

Ohtani's return to the mound will be a triumph of Los Angeles' season. However, isn't the end of the world if he ends up taking another full season off. The Dodgers want him to be at full health when he does come back so he can fully show off his two-way talent.