The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels for three games at Chavez Ravine this weekend. A part of the league's Rivalry Weekend, the Freeway Series will likely continue to be a one-sided affair. On Saturday, the Dodgers will put Clayton Kershaw back on the mound after a lengthy rehab for a shoulder injury. He spoke with ESPN's Alden Gonzalez about returning to the mound after nine months.

“I think there's more gratitude, honestly,” Kershaw said, per Gonzalez. “When you haven't done something for a long time and realize that you miss being part of a team and contributing, I think there's a lot of gratitude and gratefulness to get back to that point. I definitely feel that. Now, if I go out there and don't pitch good, it's going to go away really fast. There's a performance aspect to that. But I think for now, sitting on the other side of it, just super excited and grateful to go back out there again.”

Kershaw made only seven starts for the Dodgers last year, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 2-2 record. He left this August 30 start against the Diamondbacks after just one inning and has not returned. While he was hurt, he was a key piece of their 2024 World Series title from the bench.

The Dodgers have had starting pitching injury issues over the last two seasons. Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were the only healthy starters during the playoffs last year. Dustin May has returned to varying success, Blake Snell has been out, and Tyler Glasnow's injury concerns continue. The Dodgers need Kershaw to carry the pitching staff until these elite starters can come back.

The Dodgers host the Angels for three games this weekend. Expect the LA fans to go wild for Kershaw when he finally returns to the mound.