As the MLB season reaches its two-month point, teams around the league are starting to look at how they can improve their rosters as they try to make a run at the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs have been two of the best teams in baseball so far in 2025, but even they have room to get better.

Both teams could be targeting Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon in a potential trade at some point this season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he’s traded this summer,” Nightengale wrote.

The Rockies will be getting plenty of calls about some of their best players throughout the season. Colorado is not only the clear worst team in baseball this year, but it is one of the worst teams in the history of Major League Baseball. After a 14-12 win in Arizona on Saturday night, the Rockies sit at 8-37.

McMahon is a talented player both at the plate and in the field, making him an attractive trade candidate for buyers at the deadline. He was an All-Star in 2024 for a season where he finished with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs in 153 games.

2025 hasn't been as kind to McMahon, who is batting just .209 with six homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games. However, getting into a lineup with as much talent as the ones in Los Angeles or Chicago could be a nice change of scenery that can bring him back to his best.

The Cubs have had a hole at third base all season, rotating between Jon Berti, Nicky Lopez and Vidal Brujan at the hot corner. McMahon represents a clear upgrade over all three of those players and would add a lot of pop to this Chicago lineup as it chases an NL Central crown.

It would be hard to justify the Rockies trading one of their best players to a division rival like the Dodgers, but maybe Los Angeles has the prospects to pull it off. Max Muncy has been handling most of the duties over at third for Dave Roberts and company this season, but McMahon is much better in the field and would give LA a lot of lineup versatility.