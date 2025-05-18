Just 18 holes remain in this PGA Championship, and an unsurprising favorite has emerged to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carries a three-shot advantage into Sunday as he looks to close out his first PGA Championship and his third major overall.

Scheffler didn't have his best stuff at the beginning of the week, battling to shoot a 2-under 69 on Thursday and a 68 on Friday. He entered Saturday's third round three shots back of Jhonattan Vegas, but he quickly closed that gap. By the time the final few holes rolled around, Scheffler was just one shot off the pace before he made his move.

On the drivable par-4 14th hole, Scheffler hit a perfect drive to just inside three feet to set up an eagle, vaulting him into the solo lead.

What a shot by Scottie Scheffler! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/heP0QDoReW — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2025

After the round, Scheffler credited a little bit of luck to go with his flawless execution for the shot of the tournament so far, per ESPN.

“I executed the shot,” Scheffler said. “Did I execute it thinking I hit it 2 feet or whatever it was? I mean, there's a little bit of luck involved in that when you're at 300 yards. But overall, I executed how I wanted to.”

Scheffler didn't stop there. He made a birdie at the par-5 15th to pull one clear of the red-hot Alex Noren before an easy par on the difficult par-4 16th. On No. 17 and 18, Scheffler made a pair of birdies to stretch his lead to three shots and take full control of the tournament heading into the final round.

Scheffler will play his last 18 with Noren, who is in solo second at 8-under par. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the two biggest stars that are within striking distance of Scheffler, but they are five and six shots off the lead, respectfully.

Scheffler was having a rocky start to his 2025 season, which began with a hand injury, but he has since settled in nicely. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his final tournament before the PGA Championship and has carried that momentum over into Quail Hollow this week.