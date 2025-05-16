Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants the franchise to keep up in honoring its star slugger. Roberts is asking for more bobblehead nights paying homage to Shohei Ohtani, per ESPN.

“We need some more,” Roberts said. “I think that four or five a year isn't enough, because when he has a bobblehead night, he seems to really perform.”

Ohtani is having another stellar season with the Dodgers. He is hitting .310 on the season, with 15 home runs. He posted two blasts on Thursday, in a 19-2 blowout victory over the Athletics.

With his two homers, the Dodgers slugger is now tied with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the home run lead in Major League Baseball. He also has 28 runs batted in, off of 52 total hits on the campaign.

“There's not many more superlatives you can use for Shohei,” Roberts added. “He's just playing really good baseball. We saw it all last year, so he's sort of just doing what Shohei does, which is amazingly not amazing anymore, I guess.”

The Dodgers are rolling right now, as the team has a 29-15 record. Los Angeles has won six of their last 10 contests.

Dodgers are keeping pace in the National League West this year

Los Angeles is proving to be yet another hard out this season. The Dodgers are unbeaten in their last six series, per ESPN. Los Angeles also has the best home record in baseball. The club is 17-4 at home this season.

The club outscored the Athletics 28-5 in the last two games of their series. Ohtani was a huge reason for that success, as he drove in six runs alone in Thursday's victory. It appears Roberts might be on to something about his bobblehead night success.

The Dodgers need their slugger to keep it up. The National League West is arguably the most competitive division in baseball this season, as four clubs are within six games of each other. Only the Colorado Rockies hold a losing record, as of Friday.

The expectations are high for the Dodgers, who have paid bucketloads of money for their roster. Ohtani is joined by new faces this season, including starting pitcher Roki Sasaki. It would be considered a failure if the Dodgers don't return to the World Series, which they won last season.

Los Angeles starts a series on Friday against Ohtani's former team, the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are 17-25 this year.