Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Raul Mondesi was sentenced Friday in a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal. He was also fined $507,000.

Prosecutors accused the 53-year-old Mondesi of embezzling $5 million during his time as mayor between 2010 and 2016.

Mondesi, whose son Adalberto Mondesi was a shortstop for the Kansas City Royals from 2015-2022, spent six years under house arrest, which means his sentence has already been completed.

Raul Mondesi was named the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1994, during a stretch that saw him, Eric Karros, Mike Piazza, and Hideo Nomo win four-straight Rookie of the Year awards for the Dodgers. Mondesi played in the All-Star Game the following season when he hit 26 home runs and stole 27 bases. The Dominican was in Major League Baseball for 13 seasons and won two Gold Gloves. He also hit 30 or more home runs three times.

In addition to the Dodgers, Raul Mondesi's career also includes stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves. He finished his career with an average of .271, 271 homers and 860 RBI.

Mondesi's political career started in San Cristobal, which he represented as a lawmaker between 2006 and 2010. After his time as mayor, he ran for the senate but failed.

Dominican prosecutors brought several charges against Mondesi, including falsification of documents, criminal association and malfeasance.

Dodgers may see big changes once star returns to lineup

The Dodgers are rumored to be changing Mookie Betts' role with the team. Betts has been out with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, and the club is going to possibly put him in another spot on the field when he's healthy. Los Angeles is looking at moving Betts to either second base or right field.

The Dodgers love Miguel Rojas’ defense at shortstop, where he has yet to make an error, and reportedly believe it would be unfair to count on Betts at shortstop in the playoffs after just learning the new position.

Before he went down in June, Betts was having a productive season in Los Angeles. He is hitting .306 this season, with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. His production was pairing perfectly with Shohei Ohtani, giving the Dodgers one of the best offenses in the National League.

Betts is one of the most experienced players on the roster. He has more than 5,000 career plate appearances, playing for the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. The utility player, who can play the infield or in the outfield, also has a lifetime .295 batting average with 796 runs batted in.

His versatility is a blessing for the Dodgers, who are able to move him around in order to maximize the impact of other players on the roster. Despite some growing pains at shortstop, Betts performed admirably. He approached learning the position with gusto and was willing to do whatever it took to help the team win.

Now that Los Angeles has found a defensive answer at shortstop, Betts will be able to return to a position where he is more comfortable.