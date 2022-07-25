Juan Soto breaks silence on ‘future Dodger’ chants amid trade rumors

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has no problem about Los Angeles Dodgers fans chanting “Future Dodger” at him during the All-Star Game. In fact, he likes it.

Make no mistake, that doesn’t mean Soto is leaning on a trade to the Dodgers as the MLB trade deadline looms. He emphasized that he remains committed to the Nationals, though he admitted he enjoyed the cheers from the fans.

“It sounds pretty fun. But at the end of the day, I’m glad they’re cheering for me, I don’t mind whatever they say. They’re saying something good, so I’m just enjoying it,” Soto said, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Juan Soto’s future with the Nationals remains in doubt, so the Nationals faithful probably won’t like the “Future Dodger” cheers and the star outfielder’s reaction to it. Not to mention that the Dodgers are among the several teams who have expressed interest in Soto.

The 23-year-old departing from Washington is a real possibility, especially after he rejected the 15-year, $440 million extension the team gave him recently. It was already the club’s third offer in recent months, which should make it difficult to keep Soto since it suggests no money could convince him to stay with the Nationals.

Washington is basically left with no other choice but to trade him sooner or later, and so while he is saying he’s loyal to the Nationals, he can only prove it if he decides to stay.

For now fans just have to wait and see what happens with Soto. He is one of the best young players in the league today, so he’ll naturally have suitors. Whether he gets traded or not by the deadline is up to the Nationals, though.