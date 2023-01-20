The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they added MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson to their broadcast team for the 2023 season. He is expected to call 50 games for SportsNet LA with Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, and rest of the Dodgers’ broadcast crew, per MLB.com. Nelson has plenty of experience in the industry and should mesh well with LA’s broadcast team.

The Dodgers have always been known for featuring attention-catching broadcasts. Much of that was due to the late Vin Scully, who’s regarded as one of the best voices of all-time. Joe Davis previously took over play-by-play duties for the Dodgers. Filling Scully’s shoes was always going to be a challenge, but fans have responded well to Davis’ work.

As for Stephen Nelson, the 33-year old is a California native and award-winning announcer. In addition to working for MLB Network, he’s also contributed for NHL Network, NBC Sports, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Nelson introduced himself to fans via a video posted to LA’s Twitter account.

Please join us in welcoming @StephenNelson to the Dodger family! pic.twitter.com/Wjel2TbZgm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 20, 2023

“Hey LA, Stephen Nelson here. I just want to introduce myself. And tell you what an honor it is… beyond an honor to join the Dodgers’ broadcast team and be a tiny part of the Dodgers’ family.”

Nelson also confirmed that Joe Davis will be remaining with the team this year.

“For anybody freaking out, Joe (Davis) is not going anywhere,” Nelson said. “I’m just going to be filling in for him from time to time.”

Nelson is set to join a talented Dodgers broadcast team for the 2023 campaign.