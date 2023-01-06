By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have two advantages should they try to pursue right-handed Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani in 2023 MLB free agency, New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman wrote in a Friday article.

“They believe the West Coast is a plus; six of seven finalists five years ago including the Dodgers were west of the Mississippi. Plus, after years of frustration 45 miles down I-5 in the OC, being a perennial winner — the Dodgers posted a historically good winning percentage over a six-year period — surely is a selling point,” Heyman wrote. “While the Dodgers either tried for shorter deals or passed on some big stars over the past few years, the highest revenue NL team should have plenty of money saved up. And Ohtani may be irresistible, understandably so.”

The five-year Angel earned his second All-Star selection and placed second in American League MVP voting behind New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge during his fifth season in the MLB. He took fourth place in AL Cy Young voting behind Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

The New York Yankees and Mets headlined the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes for 2023, ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan said in an early-December episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t want to say he’s going to the Dodgers next year because every team,” Passan said. “The Yankees are going to be on him. Steve Cohen, the Mets owner, the Mets are gonna be in on him. The Cubs are gonna be in on him. The Pirates are not gonna be in. Yeah, Red Sox will be on him.”

Shohei Ohtani’s impending 2023 MLB free agency next offseason may lead the Dodgers to limit their spending in 2022, Dodgers insider David Vassegh said on AM570 in December. The team was linked to both Verlander and Judge in free agency.