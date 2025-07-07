Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2015. The snub ended his impressive streak of eight straight selections. The surprising omission adds another twist to an already unpredictable season. Since 2016, Betts had been a fixture in the Midsummer Classic. But after a quieter first half and strong competition at shortstop, he didn’t make the 2025 roster.

Betts suffered a fractured hand in mid-2024, costing him nearly two months and throwing off his rhythm entering this season. He returned healthy in 2025 and remained productive, but his numbers haven’t reached the elite level fans and voters expect from an MVP.

Betts broke out in Boston and quickly became one of baseball’s most complete players. He earned Gold Gloves, and Silver Sluggers, in both leagues. Mookie Betts also won the World Series with the Red Sox and the Dodgers. His All-Star appearances became routine. Fans and peers recognized both his production and popularity. But the National League’s depth in 2025 forced tough decisions. Betts ended up on the outside looking in.

He’s not alone. Several other high-profile names were also left off the starting lineup, including hard-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso and dynamic shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Despite strong first-half performances, both players fell just short in voting or coach selections, joining Betts among the most notable omissions.

Adding to the surprise, fellow star Juan Soto also missed out on a roster spot despite a productive year. The absence of such big names reflects just how competitive the current MLB landscape is. With young stars surging and veterans still performing at a high level, even elite players must continuously prove themselves.

The Dodgers, however, remain well represented with multiple All-Star selections, showcasing the team’s continued dominance. And while Mookie Betts won’t suit up for the MLB All-Star game this time, few doubt his ability to bounce back. With the second half of the season ahead, there’s still plenty of time for Betts to remind everyone why he’s one of the game’s very best.