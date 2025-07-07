As the 2025 MLB trade deadline looms, the Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves in a familiar, if unenviable, position: sellers in a bustling market. Despite a spirited run in late June and early July, the Pirates remain mired at the bottom of the National League Central, their postseason hopes all but extinguished. With the July 31 deadline fast approaching, the focus in Pittsburgh has shifted from dreams of a late-season surge to the cold calculus of asset management and future planning.

The Pirates’ recent hot streak, winning six of their last ten and enjoying one of the most successful homestands in recent memory, has done little to change the reality of their season. As of July 7, Pittsburgh sits 15 games below .500, with FanGraphs pegging their playoff odds at a meager 0.4%. General manager Ben Cherington has been candid in his assessment, acknowledging the need for more offense and openly admitting that the club is “not like a win or two away” from contention. The organization’s focus, therefore, is squarely on the future, with the next few weeks representing a critical opportunity to add young talent and reshape the roster for 2026 and beyond.

The Pirates’ Trade Chips: Who’s on the Block?

Pittsburgh enters the deadline with several players drawing interest from contenders. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds, despite a down year, remains a coveted switch-hitter with years of control, but his no-trade clause complicates matters, allowing him to block deals to several major-market teams. Mitch Keller, the team’s most valuable starting pitcher, is another possibility, but the Pirates’ willingness to move him remains uncertain, as his age and contract status make him a potential anchor for the next competitive window.

However, the player generating the most buzz, and the likeliest to be moved in a blockbuster deal, is All-Star closer David Bednar. Bednar, a Pittsburgh native with a track record of late-inning dominance, has become one of the most sought-after relievers on the market. His combination of team control through 2026, consistent performance, and postseason experience makes him a premium target for contenders desperate to shore up their bullpens.

Why Bednar Is the Perfect Trade Chip

Relievers are a luxury for rebuilding teams, and the Pirates’ competitive window does not align with Bednar’s prime years. At 30, Bednar has delivered multiple seasons with an ERA under 3.00 and has proven his mettle in high-leverage situations. But for a team like Pittsburgh, whose playoff hopes are years away, maximizing the value of a top closer is the prudent move. The volatility of relievers, coupled with Bednar’s current peak value, means the Pirates are in an ideal position to cash in.

The trade market for late-inning arms is exceptionally robust this year. Teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, and Phillies are all in the hunt for bullpen help, and the competition for Bednar’s services could drive up the price, allowing Pittsburgh to target premium position-player prospects. The Pirates’ organizational need for bats, particularly at catcher, first base, and the corner outfield, lines up perfectly with what contenders are willing to offer for a proven closer.

The Predicted Deal: Bednar to the Dodgers

All signs point to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the most logical trade partner for the Pirates’ next big move. The Dodgers, perennial contenders with a deep farm system, have struggled to find stability at the back end of their bullpen. With their World Series window wide open and a surplus of young talent, Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to meet Pittsburgh’s demands.

Trade Prediction

Pittsburgh Pirates receive:

Dalton Rushing

Josue De Paula

Ronan Kopp

Los Angeles Dodgers receive:

David Bednar

Rushing, a top-50 prospect in all of baseball, would immediately become the Pirates’ catcher of the future, bringing power and plate discipline to a lineup in desperate need of both. De Paula, a 19-year-old outfielder with advanced on-base skills and projectable power, fits the Pirates’ timeline and need for upside. Kopp, a lefty with swing-and-miss stuff, adds further depth to Pittsburgh’s pitching pipeline.

This trade accomplishes several goals for the Pirates. It injects the system with high-upside talent at positions of need, aligns with the club’s stated goal of adding offense, and signals a commitment to building around their burgeoning young rotation. For the Dodgers, acquiring Bednar solidifies the bullpen for multiple playoff runs, addressing a glaring weakness without sacrificing their major league core.

As the deadline approaches, expect the Pirates to be among the most active sellers, with Bednar’s name at the center of every rumor mill. The front office’s willingness to make a bold move will be tested, but all indications are that this is the year Pittsburgh finally pulls the trigger on a franchise-altering trade. The Dodgers, with their need and prospect capital, are the perfect partner. This deal, if completed, will not only define the Pirates’ 2025 deadline, it will set the course for the next era of Pirates baseball.