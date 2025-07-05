When the Los Angeles Dodgers began their season, they had a dominant rotation. However, injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell sent them to the injured list. While the loss of so much talent on the mound has not affected the team, Los Angeles eagerly awaits their return. Snell is close to taking the next step toward his return, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Snell completed another session of live batting practice on Saturday, according to LA Times reporter Jack Harris. It was his second session of the week, a good sign in his recovery process. According to Roberts, the pitching coaches could okay him for a rehab assignment if things went well.

Glasnow is already on his rehab assignment. Sasaki, on the other hand, still has some work to do in his recovery. Snell's performance during his rehab has been good, but shoulder injuries take a lot of time to heal. The last thing the Dodgers want is for Snell to return prematurely and immediately re-injure the same shoulder.

Los Angeles brought Snell in this offseason to round out a star-studded rotation. While Dodgers fans are rightfully impressed with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Snell could come back and be the team's ace. Roberts hopes that he can come back and return to his former glory. After a season full of adjustments and new strategies, Los Angeles is closer than ever to full strength.

The Dodgers have been clear World Series favorites in the National League all season. If Snell and Glasnow return and are effective, very few teams in Major League Baseball can match their talent on the mound. Roberts' roster is full of current and former All-Stars, even with Max Muncy on Los Angeles' IL.

Snell is on the right path when it comes to his return. Fans hope that he continues to recover quickly and can rejoin the team for their second half push to the playoffs.