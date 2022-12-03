By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to both Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge in free agency. But a recent theory will provide Dodgers fans with hope even if LA fails to sign either of them. Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined AM570 and revealed that Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency next offseason may cause LA to have a quiet 2022 offseason, per Dodgers Tailgate on Twitter.

“The Dodgers have their eyes on next offseason for one guy… Shohei Ohtani. They are going to be aggressive… that’s why they don’t want to give Verlander $40 million this year and next year. That’s why they probably won’t sign a position player for a lot of money moving forward because they want to give themselves the payroll flexibility to back up the brinks truck for Shohei Ohtani.”

The Dodgers are not the only team thinking about Shohei Ohtani’s free agency. MLB franchises have a difficult decision to make as Aaron Judge is available in free agency this offseason. But signing Judge minimizes the chances of landing Ohtani next year.

Justin Verlander is expected to receive a short-term offer, so Los Angeles could possibly sign Verlander and Ohtani. But that will still eat up no shortage of payroll.

Los Angeles Angels fans would be devastated to see Ohtani joined the Dodgers. But according to Vassegh, the Dodgers are gearing up for a Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit.

Ohtani, a 2-way phenom, possesses franchise-changing talent. There is a strong possibility that he will receive the most lucrative contract ever in free agency.