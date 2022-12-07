By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani’s 2023 free agency is already a hot topic in the MLB world. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been listed as a potential suitor for Ohtani next offseason. Jeff Passan joined the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and discussed Ohtani’s free agency.

“I don’t want to say he’s going to the Dodgers next year because every team…listen, the Yankees are gonna be on him. Steve Cohen, the Mets owner, the Mets are gonna be in on him. The Cubs are gonna be in on him. The Pirates are not gonna be in. … Yeah, Red Sox will be on him,” Passan said.

With the exception of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as Passan listed for a quick laugh, Shohei Ohtani is set to receive no shortage of interest.

The Dodgers are believed to be saving money for an Ohtani 2023 free agency pursuit. According to a number of rumors, that is the reason as to why LA has been hesitant to dish out long-term contracts this offseason.

But the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, and Red Sox are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani as well. It will be interesting to see how invested the New York teams are after already spending a plentiful amount of money this offseason. But Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani on the same team would be a sight to behold.

Plenty of other suitors will emerge for Shohei Ohtani down the road. The chance to land a two-way phenom in free agency is something nobody will want to pass up.