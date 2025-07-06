The Los Angeles Dodgers have been heating up with the weather this summer and have finally created some distance between them and the pack of chasers in the NL West. At the moment, the Dodgers have an eight-game lead over both the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres in the division and are cruising toward another playoff berth.

Now, they may have a concerning injury to deal with to one of their stars. Standout outfielder Teoscar Hernandez fouled a ball of off his foot on Saturday against the Houston Astros and manager Dave Roberts says he is now getting further tests done, according to David Vassegh of SportsNet LA.

“Dave Roberts said Teoscar Hernandez is getting scans on his left foot after fouling a ball last night,” Vassegh reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Taking a foul ball off the foot is no joke, so it's no surprise that Hernandez is feeling some pain in that foot the morning after the injury. Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers will be hoping that the tests come back clean, there is no further damage to his foot and he can get back on the field soon.

In addition to Hernandez's injury, Tommy Edman is also dealing with a toe injury that is hampering him at the moment, according to Vassegh.

Hernandez has been a key part of this Dodgers team all season long, and is one of the best outfielders in the National League. In 73 games so far this season entering Sunday's series finale against the Astros, Hernandez is hitting just .257 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs, so he has been producing runs at a high rate.

While the Los Angeles infield is full of stars that have been playing some of their best baseball all season long, Hernandez leads an outfield full of lesser-known players that have still been contributing at a high level. Andy Pages is having a great season and Hyeseong Kim has started to come on as a reliable contributor for the defending champs.

The Dodgers have the depth to survive without Hernandez for a short period of time if necessary, but Roberts and company will still be hopeful that he isn't forced to miss any baseball as he gets better.