Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw earned a spot in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday as a special selection. He joins the National League roster in what might mark the final Midsummer Classic of his legendary career. After starting the season on the injured list, Kershaw quietly put together a strong stretch. Kershaw listed a 4-0 record with a 3.43 ERA over nine starts. Still, the All-Star nod surprised many, including Kershaw himself.

After the Dodgers' weekend game, reporters asked Clayton Kershaw about the All-Star game honor, but he declined to discuss it. He simply said he didn’t want to talk about the selection. As always, he steered attention away from himself, a hallmark of his career.

This year’s selection marks his 11th All-Star appearance, and perhaps his most sentimental yet. At 37, Kershaw is returning from shoulder surgery and has taken on a more limited role in the Dodgers’ rotation. Even so, he continues to reach major milestones. Just last month, Kershaw became the fourth left-handed pitcher in MLB history to notch 3,000 career strikeouts. In doing so, he joined a legendary group that features Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and CC Sabathia.

Meanwhile, Kershaw’s latest All-Star nod came through MLB’s special “legend” designation, the same used to honor Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera in 2022. Under this rule, the league can add iconic players nearing the end of their careers. It serves as a tribute, recognizing their lasting contributions and impact on the game.

Though Clayton Kershaw hasn’t announced any retirement plans, his MLB All-Star Game “legend” selection, combined with his decision not to comment, has led some to wonder if this could be his final appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

For now, he remains focused on helping the Dodgers push toward another deep October run. But come All-Star Tuesday, Kershaw’s presence on the mound, whether he pitches or simply soaks in the ovation, will be a moment fans won’t want to miss.

Could this be the final All-Star curtain call for one of baseball’s most revered lefties, before one last push for October glory in a Dodgers World Series run?

