As concern brews over the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching depth, LA made a big roster move to bolster the bullpen Tuesday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up Kyle Hurt, a RHP prospect with the highest strikeout rate in the minors this year, sources tell ESPN. Monster fastball, tons of swing-and-miss on secondaries and 145 Ks in 88.1 innings between AA and AAA. He'll work out of the bullpen,” Passan reports.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hurt is already 25-years old. He's the Dodgers No. 12 overall prospect according to MLB.com. He throws four pitches, with his fastball and change-up being the highest rated out of all the options in his repertoire.

He owns a career minor league ERA of 4.67, according to milb.com. That said, he's pitched to the tune of a 3.87 ERA during the 2023 season between Double-A and Triple-A. Hurt has experience as both a reliever and starter, with 25 total games pitched and 16 starts under his belt this season. As Passan reported, Hurt will work as a reliever for the Dodgers.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Dodgers' pitching depth questions

Most of the Dodgers' pitching questions are in the rotation right now. LA is moving on from Julio Urías after his arrest, while a number of other pitchers are on the injured list. Even Clayton Kershaw is dealing with a shoulder issue, although he's still in the rotation and isn't expected to be placed on the IL.

Los Angeles' bullpen is fairly reliable. It hasn't been quite as good in 2023 compared to other seasons though. Perhaps Hurt's strikeout prowess will energize the bullpen down the stretch. The Dodgers hold a comfortable 12-game lead in the National League West but still want to finish the season on a high note.