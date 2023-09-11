It became clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers were moving on from Julio Urías following his arrest after the team painted over/covered murals of the pitcher at Dodger Stadium. His locker was also replaced in the clubhouse. On Monday, manager Dave Roberts was asked if the locker decision means the team is indeed moving on from Urías.

“I think so,” Roberts replied, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s where we’re at. There’s not much for me to comment on the fact that it's just like I said on the first day, it's just it's a very very unfortunate sad situation.”

Dodgers replace Julio Urías' locker

The locker that formerly belonged to Urías is now Kolten Wong's locker, according to David Vassegh of SportsNet LA. Urías is set to hit free agency following the season and this arrest was his second since 2019.

For those who may not be aware, the Dodgers pitcher was arrested following an alleged altercation with a woman after an MLS game. After not traveling with the team on their recent six-game road trip, Urías was ultimately placed on administrative leave.

It appears that Julio Urías' time with the Dodgers will officially come to an end soon. It would be shocking to see him throw another pitch in a Dodgers uniform. MLB is continuing to investigate the situation and Urías is expected to appear in court in late September. Once all of the details are known, MLB will make a decision on a suspension.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.