The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms large over the whole league. Even the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers have been active. The Dodgers have plenty of players to move, including Dustin May. Their top targets in the MLB trade market are relief pitchers. Los Angeles has its sights set on Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and Louis Varland.

The Dodgers have dealt with injuries all season, including to their closer, Tanner Scott. Because of that, the front office wants to bring in more depth that can help the team navigate its way to back-to-back World Series wins. Duran has emerged as a viable option at this year's MLB trade deadline. He is still one of the top closers in the league, even if his team is struggling.

Duran and Jax have been in rumors for the last few weeks. Neither player was a 2025 MLB All-Star, but both have been excellent in the regular season. However, the Twins' asking price will be steep for both of them. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Dodgers are one of many teams talking with Minnesota about each of them.

While both relievers would be big subtractions at the MLB trade deadline, they might not be the best Twin moved in the next 24 hours. The Houston Astros have interest in Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to make the deal happen. With Byron Buxton on the Twins' injured list, the team has turned into sellers very fast.

Duran, Jax, and Varland are all names to watch at the MLB trade deadline. It is unlikely that the Dodgers would trade for all three, but adding any one of them improves their bullpen. For a team trying to hold off the competition in the National League, Los Angeles needs all the help it can get.