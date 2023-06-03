The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Tayler Scott and placed RHP Phil Bickford on the 15-day injured list, per the Dodgers Twitter. Bickford was placed on the IL with lower back tightness.

The Dodgers' bullpen hasn't been as strong as expected in 2023, and Bickford's struggles are a big reason for that. He's pitched to the tune of a lackluster 7.33 ERA across 23 games in 2023. Bickford labored as well in 2022, posting a 4.72 ERA. In 2021, however, the reliever turned in a 2.81 ERA between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, including a sparkling 2.50 ERA in 56 games for Los Angeles that season.

The Dodgers still believe he can be that pitcher, but his struggles have led to concern in 2023. Perhaps this time on the IL will help him regroup and bounce back upon his return. One has to imagine the Dodgers will be in the mix to trade for a relief pitcher at the deadline though.

Tayler Scott will make his 2023 debut once Dave Roberts calls his name in the bullpen. Scott has appeared in only 21 games during his career, making his MLB debut in 2019. He's pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres during his MLB career, most recently posting a 6.75 ERA for San Diego across eight games in 2022.

Scott's track record won't instill much confidence. But the Dodgers are an organization that helps pitchers reach their full potential. It wouldn't be surprising to see Scott become a valuable part of the bullpen.

The Dodgers will play the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.