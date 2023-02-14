Dave Roberts guaranteed that the Los Angeles Dodgers would win the World Series in 2022, but this season, he knows there are a lot of unknowns with the team. One of those places is in the bullpen, which received an update on Alex Reyes, Evan Phillips and Daniel Hudson.

The Dodgers signed former All-Star closer Alex Reyes, who had 29 saves for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. But Reyes is injury prone and currently recovering from shoulder surgery, meaning he won’t be ready to start the season.

On the other hand, both Phillips and Hudson are recovering from knee surgery and should join the bullpen at some point early in the season. But both players likely won’t be ready for Opening Day, either. They are the leading candidates to assume the role if need be, according to The Los Angeles Daily News.

The Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the 2022 regular season, and looked poised to go all the way after Roberts’ prediction, but they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

It’s been a difficult free agency period for the team, who have lost several key contributors, including Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Andrew Heaney.

Roberts said during the Dodgers FanFest media session that, although the team is much different in 2023, the goal remains the same.

“I’m not going to guarantee it this year,” Roberts said with a laugh. “I’m not going to do that. But again, I still expect to win the World Series. Every year our goal is to go out there and win the West, however many games that takes,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be a different ballclub this year.”

Even with the important subtractions to one of the league’s best teams, the initial ZiPS projections for the 2023 season have the Dodgers winning the NL West with a 91-71 record.

A big part of that will be the bullpen, which starts with the health of Alex Reyes, Evan Phillips and Daniel Hudson.

The team might be different, but the expectations are still the same for Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers.