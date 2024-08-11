The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking another hit in their pitching rotation. Dodgers rookie hurler River Ryan is undergoing medical tests Sunday after leaving the team's game early Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ryan experienced forearm tightness that took him out after working 4 and 2/3 scoreless innings.

“I definitely didn’t want to come out of the game, I wanted to finish,” Ryan said, per ESPN. “But they saw me grimace on the mound and they’re not going to take any chances, so they decided to end it there.”

The Dodgers were able to get past the injury scare and win the game, 4-1. Los Angeles knocked around Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who gave up a career-high four runs in the loss.

Dodgers are trying to hold on in the NL West division

The Dodgers are now 68-49 on the season, following the victory. The team is first in the National League West division, but holding on for dear life to that spot. The club has a two and a half game lead over the surging San Diego Padres, who have set franchise records with a recent hot streak.

The Dodgers are facing immense expectations to make the World Series this year. The team agreed to spend more than $1 billion last offseason to sign slugger Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. An injury has kept Yamamoto out of the rotation for a good portion of the season, and an injury to Ryan further complicates things for the team.

Los Angeles certainly hopes Ryan gets some good news and won't have to miss significant time. The Dodgers need all hands on deck as they push through the final several weeks of the regular season. Along with the Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks are also only a few games behind in the division. The Dodgers are in danger of missing the postseason if they don't keep the victories coming.

Ryan holds a 1-0 record on the season, with four appearances. The hurler's given up only three earned runs in those games. He's posted an impressive 1.33 ERA on the campaign. He left Saturday's game in the fifth inning, when he was facing Michael A. Taylor. The rookie pitcher flinched and held his arm during a pitch, per ESPN.

“Hopefully we have some good news, and we’ll see,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per MLB.com. “Obviously, we’ve got to be careful with him.”

Los Angeles is in action again against the Pirates on Sunday. The team is going for a sweep over slumping Pittsburgh.