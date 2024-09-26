As the MLB postseason approaches, the baseball world is buzzing with predictions and analyses. Fans know the postseason is a different beast where anything can happen. One of the most startling predictions comes from MLB insider Jeff Passan, who believes the San Diego Padres will sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

This would be the second time in two years that the Dodgers would be swept out of the first round, after the Arizona Diamondbacks did it to them in 2023.

“It's a toss-up between a pair of fiery takes: Detroit is going to win the American League pennant, and the San Diego Padres are going to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series,” Passan stated, highlighting the Padres' impressive and unexpected performance post-All-Star break as the best team in MLB during that period.

The notion of the Padres sweeping the Dodgers comes amidst concerns about the Dodgers' pitching depth. According to Alden Gonzalez, the industry has moved from being generally concerned to somewhat accepting the Dodgers' pitching woes.

“It's not good—not with Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone out, Clayton Kershaw on the mend, Walker Buehler not looking right, and even Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto triggering concern of late,” Gonzalez explained. “The main query is whether the Dodgers' potent lineup can compensate for their pitching deficits.”

The Dodgers lack depth; Padres are a powerhouse

Despite the injuries, the Dodgers have managed to maintain a deep roster filled with talent capable of stepping up when needed. “This is as deep a group as they have ever fielded,” noted Gonzalez. Players like Teoscar Hernández, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, and Miguel Rojas have all contributed significantly.

Tommy Edman, in particular, has been a crucial addition, bringing a needed bat-to-ball skill set and heating up at the right time after missing the first four months of the season. On the managerial side, Dave Roberts faces the challenge of maximizing the use of the available pitchers to navigate through the postseason.

“The discussion isn't as much about the Dodgers' lack of pitching depth as it is about how manager Dave Roberts will utilize the arms who remain to take his team deep into the postseason,” said Passan.

With a bullpen that has been heavily relied upon throughout the season, including standout performers like Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, and Michael Kopech, the Dodgers are expected to lean on their relievers significantly. The recent call-up of top prospect Edgardo Henriquez, who brings a 104 mph fastball, only strengthens this group.

“One team continues to be mentioned among the most dangerous and arguably the most complete heading into October: the San Diego Padres,” Gonzalez pointed out. “Their ability to put the ball in play and clutch performances make them the team nobody wants to face.”

As the playoffs draw near, a potential matchup between the Padres and Dodgers is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated series, with implications that could redefine the postseason landscape.