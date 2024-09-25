One of the biggest blows to the Dodgers' postseason hopes is the status of their pitching rotation. Clayton Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since August 30, leaving a gaping hole in the starting rotation.

Despite completing several bullpen sessions, manager Dave Roberts admitted, “We’re in a holding pattern with Clayton… I don’t think there’s been an improvement. I don’t see him facing hitters this week.” Kershaw’s health remains a question mark, and his inability to take the mound in the playoffs is a massive setback for the Dodgers’ postseason ambitions.

The Dodgers continue to battle an injury-riddled season

Beyond Kershaw, the Dodgers’ rotation has been decimated by injuries all year. Tyler Glasnow, who was expected to be a key part of the team’s playoff push, suffered a season-ending elbow sprain during a bullpen session. This is a significant loss, as Glasnow was having a solid season, with a 3.49 ERA over 134 innings.

He expressed his frustration, saying, “I wanted to come here and pitch in the postseason… I’ve just been told I can’t do that.” Glasnow’s absence is another major blow to a rotation already short on depth.

While many hoped that Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' marquee acquisition, might provide some pitching help in the postseason, it appears that won’t happen either. Ohtani has been recovering from elbow surgery and hasn’t pitched in 2024.

Despite some speculation that he might be available for the playoffs, Roberts dismissed those hopes, saying, “I just don’t see it happening… it’s very unlikely.” Ohtani’s presence on the mound would have been a game-changer, but with his focus on returning in 2025, the Dodgers are left scrambling for answers.

The Dodgers’ pitching woes don’t stop there. The team’s starters have posted a dismal 6.20 ERA in September, the worst in the league. To make matters worse, their relievers have been overworked, logging 95 innings this month—five more than the starters. Relying heavily on the bullpen in the playoffs is risky, as it can lead to exhaustion and inconsistent performances, something the Dodgers can ill afford in high-stakes games.

Dave Roberts knows the rotation lacks depth

Even Roberts acknowledged the challenges ahead, admitting, “In a vacuum, I think any manager would say, ‘If I could get six from a starter and be in a position to win the game,’ they would bank it. But that’s just not the way the game is played.”

The Dodgers haven’t had a starter pitch more than five innings in 15 consecutive postseason games, a troubling statistic for a team looking to make a deep playoff run. While Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are potential options to provide some length, their recent performances suggest that getting six innings from either is far from a guarantee.

The Dodgers are entering the playoffs with an inconsistent and injury-riddled pitching staff, a recipe for disaster in October. Without a solid rotation to lean on, they’ll be forced to rely on an overworked bullpen and hope their offense can carry them. But in a postseason where pitching is often the difference-maker, this lack of depth could very well doom their World Series hopes.

While the team boasts an elite offense with players like Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, their inability to find stability on the mound might make it difficult for them to outlast opponents. For a team with championship aspirations, the Dodgers’ current state of pitching is a glaring weakness that could send them home earlier than expected.

Unless the Dodgers can get their pitching staff back on track, whether that be with prospects within their system or acquiring a veteran free agent, they face an uphill battle in the playoffs. With Kershaw’s uncertain health, Glasnow’s absence, and Ohtani’s focus on 2025, the road to the World Series looks rockier than ever. The Dodgers’ reliance on short starts and an overworked bullpen makes it hard to see them as serious contenders, and that’s why they could be doomed in the 2024 MLB playoffs.